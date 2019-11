Swift-Coles Historic Home Christmas Open House Dec. 7

Swift-Coles Historic Home in Bon Secour presents its annual Christmas Open House on Saturday Dec 7 from 10 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. Admission is $18 at the gate and includes an appetizer buffet and music from Melody Duncan and Sherrie Lynn. Arts & crafts vendors will also be at the event. The home is located at 17424 Swift-Coles Ln. Info: 251-949-5550 or SwiftColesHistoricHome.com.