Make It To The Line 4-Miler Dec. 28 at Flora-Bama

Folks of all ages are invited to work off some of that Christmas cheer at this 32nd annual Make It To The Line 4 Mile Ruon and One Mile Fun Ruon on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at The Flora-Bama.

The event featues prizes 3-deep, 14-age categories, male/female in both run and walk, plenty of healthy food and a souvenir shirt for all registrants. Kids under 9 are free. Entry is $35 from Dec.13-24, and $45 after that. A portion of proceeds will benefit local Secret Santa program helping families in need with gifts, clothes and food. The Flora Bama Lounge, Oyster Bar & Grill is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Alabama-Florida state line. Info: 850-492-0611 or flora-bama.com.