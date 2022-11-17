Nov. 19 Island Church Food Pantry will include turkeys

The Island Church in Orange Beach will host it’s final Island Mobile Food Pantry of 2022 on Saturday, Nov. 19. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food as well as a Thanksgiving turkey are asked to call Lisa Crouse at 251.967.4840 to receive more details. Recipients are asked to be on the property at 8 a.m., and food will be distributed with a drive thru. Participants will be required to pre-register. Space is limited. So, please register through the office. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach.