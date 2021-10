O.B. commmunity cook-out is Oct. 30

The 2021 Orange Beach Police and Fire Community Cookout will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ib Saturday, October 30 at Waterfront Park. Join the Orange Beach police and fire departments for a lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs that will be provided free to the community they love to serve.

Waterfront Park is located at 26425 Canal Road, about a half mile east of Hwy. 161.