OBPD Citizens’ Public Safety Academy application deadline is July 30

The Orange Beach Police Department is now seeking participants for the 2021 Citizens’ Public Safety Academy scheduled August 17 to September 28 at the Orange Beach Police & Fire Depts. Classes are free on Tuesday evenings from 6:15 – 8 p.m. The academy is designed to provide the Orange Beach Community with an overview of the police and fire department’s operations to increase the level of understanding and cooperation between the community and departments.

A number of topics will be presented to include the following: Patrol Operations, Narcotics, Investigations, Police Records, Dispatch, Officer Training Program, Traffic / DUI Enforcement, School Resource Officer Program, Marine Division, Vehicle Extrication Demo, Medical Response Demo, Live Fire Demo and Apparatus Display. All applicants must be at least 18 and go through a background check. Applications may be obtained at the Orange Beach Police Department or by callng 251-923-5805. Deadline is Friday, July 30.