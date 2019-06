OBPD to host Meet & Mingle June 13 at Supreme Lending

Police Chief Joe Fierro and the Orange Beach Police Department invite the public to meet and mingle with officers at “Lending and Law Enforcement in Paradise” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at Supreme Lending in Orange Beach. Light hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks will be provided by Supreme Lending, which is located at 25910 Canal Road.