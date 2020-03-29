Orange Beach employees ready to help those most at risk

The City of Orange Beach is organizing police, fire, logistics, and other city staff and volunteers to help senior adults who are homebound, immunocompromised, or are limited due to chronic health problems, such as COPD and cardiovascular disease during the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. City staff and volunteers will be able to run errands, get groceries and other necessities and coordinate and address medical needs through local physicians. The city has spoken to the Alabama Board of Pharmacy and will be in touch with individual pharmacies as we look to pick up medications for senior adults as well. The city will be working with restaurants and other vendors to provide meals and other services, where possible.

“We are looking at meeting any and all needs during this time,” Mayor Tony Kennon said. “We want to help in any way we can, just please call us.”

The mayor’s office maintains a list of high-risk individuals who city staff and first-responders check on and can assist, as needed. If you or someone you know is in need, please reach out to Mayor Kennon’s office at 251-981-6810 or email hbryant@orangebeachal.gov.

“We know that this virus is serious and this is a very scary time, as the unknown always presents the scariest of all scenarios,” Mayor Kennon said. “While there is still much data to be gathered about Coronavirus, we know for a fact that those over 65 and individuals with compromised health are most at risk. We are here to help protect you.”