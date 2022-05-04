Orange Beach students will present Sound of Music May 5-8

The Orange Beach Middle/High School Conservatory of Fine Arts will present “The Sound of Music” on the main stage at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center May 5-8. The May 5-7 shows start at 7 p.m. and the May 7 matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $10 for students via GoFan.

The Sound of Music, released in 1965, reigned for five years as the highest-grossing film in history. Its breathtaking photography and its many memorable songs, among them “My Favorite Things” and the title song, helped it to become an enduring classic.