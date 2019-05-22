Pepsi Beach Ball Drop May 24 at The Wharf

Over 5,000 beach balls fall from the sky during the The 6th Annual Pepsi Beach Ball Drop at The Wharf in Oranage Beach on Friday, May 24 from 5-9 p.m. Beach balls will release at 6:25 p.m. and fireworks take place at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free.

There will be dozens of family-friendly activities on site, ranging from a surf simulator, bouncy house, toxic battle jousting zone (inflatable battle zone), trampoline jumpee, bubble zone, face painting and a loving Kangaroo to pet! During the drop, there will be a special designated kiddo area to safely grab beach balls. Check your beach ball for a letter and you may be a lucky winner of select prizes.