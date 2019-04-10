Perdido Key Chamber sponsors Flick on The Field Family Night April 18

The next Flicks on the Field, a fun-filled free movie night at 951 Dog Track Rd. on the grounds of Pensacola Greyhound Track, is April 18 (Hop), with subsequent flicks scheduled May 31 (Sgt. Stubby), June 21 (Moana), July 18 (Toy Story), Sept. 20 (Logo Movie) and Oct. 18 (Hotel Transylvania).

Movies will start at dusk. There will be concessions available, so bring your lawn chairs and blankets to watch a movie under the stars, or enjoy the movie from the comfort of your car. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Wind Creek Hospitalities, is presenting the monthly flicks. Sponsorships are available for anyone or any business who would like to help make this event successful for the entire community. For further information, please call Emily at the Chamber at 850-492-4660 or call Sally Bowen at 850-554-2956.

Pictured: Family Fun at the March Flicks on the Field.