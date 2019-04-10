Waterway Village Zydeco Fest April 20

The Waterway Village Zydeco and Crawfish Festival boils up a beaucoup of fun on Saturday, April 20 in Gulf Shores. Locals and visitors are invited to sink their teeth into hot, juicy crawfish throughout the day while dancing to the infectious rhythms of some of the best Zydeco bands from around the South. There will be arts and crafts vendors and children’s activities.

This fifth annual event is a result of a unique collaboration between the City of Gulf Shores, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism and Waterway Village merchants, including Acme Oyster House, Tacky Jacks, Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, The Diner and Wheeles Karate Academy.

The festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. with the Zydeco and Crawfish Festival 5K benefitting Furrever Homes. The good times will roll all day long as the crawfish pots begin boiling at 10 a.m. and the Zydeco sounds will be grooving until 6 p.m.

The Festival site is located along East 24th Avenue in Gulf Shores. Admission is free to the public.

Parking for the festival will be available at the Waterway Village public parking lot and free shuttles will be running from the Erie Meyer Civic Center and Meyer Park. East 24th Avenue will be closed to all traffic from the W.C. Holmes Bridge to Acme Oyster House during the 5K and 1 mile Fun Run.

For more information, call 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov/crawfishfestival.

••••••

Zydeco Festival Music Lineup

10 a.m.: Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush

11:15 a.m.: Excelsior

11:30 a.m.: Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers

1 p.m.: Excelsior

1:15 p.m.: Dwayne Dopsie & Zydeco Hellraisers

2:30 p.m.: Excelsior

2:45 p.m.: Chubby Carrier & Bayou Swamp Band

4:15 p.m.: Excelsior

4:30 p.m.: Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws