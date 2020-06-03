Public workshop for Johnson Beach Rd. intersection improvements is June 11

A public workshop for the Perdido Key Drive at Johnson Beach Road Intersection Project will be held Thursday, June 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Lost Key Golf Club, 625 Lost Key Drive.

This project will play a critical role in connecting people safely from the newly-proposed multi-use path along Perdido Key Drive to Johnson Beach as well as provide safety and intersection improvements.

The public workshop will include: A formal presentation; Opportunity for attendees to view project boards in open house style; Opportunities for public comments and voting on preferred intersection improvements.

For more information, contact Community and Media Relations