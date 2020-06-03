Home / June 3rd News / Public workshop for Johnson Beach Rd. intersection improvements is June 11

Public workshop for Johnson Beach Rd. intersection improvements is June 11

By on June 3, 2020

Public workshop for Johnson Beach Rd. intersection improvements is June 11

A public workshop for the Perdido Key Drive at Johnson Beach Road Intersection Project will be held Thursday, June 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Lost Key Golf Club, 625 Lost Key Drive.
This project will play a critical role in connecting people safely from the newly-proposed multi-use path along Perdido Key Drive to Johnson Beach as well as provide safety and intersection improvements.
The public workshop will include: A formal presentation; Opportunity for attendees to view project boards in open house style; Opportunities for public comments and voting on preferred intersection improvements.
For more information, contact Community and Media Relations at 850-5

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!