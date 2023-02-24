Rep. Fidler in Magnolia Springs Feb. 28

Rep. Jennifer Fidler (R – Silverhill) has scheduled a town hall meeting on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at Magnolia Springs Town Hall, 12191 Magnolia Springs Hwy., following the Magnolia Springs Town Council meeting)

Fidler said concerns with Baldwin County and other local matters included Baldwin County’s fast rate of growth and the issues that come with that rapid growth.

“We have to make sure that we have the infrastructure and resources necessary to support the growth we’re continuing to see year after year,” Fidler said. “So, I’m going to make sure I’m looking for ways to make sure we get our fair share of state funding and resources to support our roads, sewer, water, broadband and other critical infrastructure so we can maintain and grow our wonderful quality of life.”

For more information, call 251-990-4615 or email Rep. Fidler at jennifer.fidler@ alhouse.gov.