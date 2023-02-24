Perdido galleries host Pelican fundraiser

The artists of Perdido Artist Gallery and Artworks will raise funds for the Northwest Florida Wildlife Sanctuary by decorating wooden heron blanks with their favorite art for display at both galleries and their social media platforms from March 1-15. People can vote for and bid tso buy their favorites in person, by phone and by email.

Come visit the galleries, have fun and support a worthy cause. Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts is located at 5660 Segura Ave. in Pensacola, one block off Sorrento Rd. and Artworks is located at 13700 Perdido Key Dr. 124 in the Villagio Town Center.