Mobile Ballet presents Swan Soiree March 5 in Fairhope

Mobile Ballet will present the Swan Soirée on Sunday, March 5 from 2-4 p.m at The Venue in Fairhope. At this fun Sunday afternoon Tea, guests will get to meet Mobile Ballet dancers performing in the upcoming Swan Lake ballet production, see a short performance from the show, get to hear the story read aloud, enjoy fun themed snacks, and play dress up with costume props for photos. Parents can participate along with their little ones, and discover unique and fun items at our Silent Auction!

Children of all ages (3+) are welcome and will enjoy the event — boys and girls. Presented by the Mobile Ballet Barre volunteer association, this special event raises funds for the Relevé Project, Mobile Ballet’s tuition assistance program established to help reduce the financial burdens that prevent children from accessing dance training. Seating is limited. Tickets are $25 per person, and must be purchased in advance. Get more info and purchase tickets at mobileballet.org.