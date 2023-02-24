Presbyterian church choirs’ winter concert Feb. 23 in G.S.

The Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Presbyterian Church Choirs will present a Winter Concert on Thursday evening, February 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary of the Gulf Shores Church. Featuring a wide array of musical styles, the choirs will be

accompanied by Kayla Dowling, piano; Della Grigsby, cello and Erin Nolan, oboe.

Favorite selections will include Mark Hayes arrangements of How Great Thou Art and Forever Music. A special highlight on the concert will be composer Pepper Choplin’s creative combination of Bill Wither’s Lean on Me (1972) and A.J. Showalter’s Leaning on the Everlasting Arms (1887). Directed by Pam Winstead and Steve Pearce, the concert is free and will take place at 309 E. 21st Avenue in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-978-8130.