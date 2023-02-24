Schedule released for April 21-22 Zydeco & Crawfish Fest

The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the Waterway Village will be filled with the sounds of Zydeco music April 21-22 during the Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival. The fun will take place along East 24th. Avenue. Friday will feature a ticketed concert by the iconic Rebirth Brass Band out of New Orleans, LA. Rebirth will take the stage from 7-9 p.m., with the opening act beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29 each and can be purchased online at waterwayvillagepeople.ticketspice.com. Crawfish will not be served at Friday’s concert, but food trucks will be on site for those wanting to purchase food, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be present selling beer and wine.

The good times will continue to roll on Saturday, April 22, with our traditional Zydeco & Crawfish Festival activities. Locals and visitors are invited to join us for this free family-friendly event and sink their teeth into hot, juicy crawfish throughout the day while dancing to the infectious rhythms of some of the best Zydeco bands from around the South. There will also be arts and crafts vendors and children’s activities on site.

Saturday’s festivities will kick off at 8 a.m., with the Zydeco Crawfish Festival 5K benefitting the Waterway Village Merchants Association. The fun will continue as art vendors open their tents at 9 a.m., crawfish pots begin boiling at 10 a.m., and Zydeco sounds continue grooving until 6 p.m.

Music Lineup: 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Amanda Shaw; 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Excelsior; 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Chubby Carrier

1 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.: Excelsior; 1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Wayne Singleton; 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Excelsior; 2:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Corey Ledet; 4:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Excelsior; 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Sean Ardoin For more information, call 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresAL.gov/CrawfishFestival.

This seventh annual event is a result of a unique collaboration between the City of Gulf Shores, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports & Events, and Waterway Village merchants.