Rev. Wayne McMillian speaks at Bayside Baptist on Dec. 15

Rev. Wayne McMillian will speak at Bayside Baptist Church on Sunday, December 15 at the 10:30 a.m. service. A graduate of the University of Mobile and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, McMillan was a church planter with the International Mission Board for 10 years serving in Africa. Also served one term with the North American Mission Board in The Dakota Baptist Convention as a church planter. Brother Wayne has also been pastor of several churches in the area including: FBC Satsuma, FBC Foley, FBC Monroeville, Mexia Baptist in Monroeville and Bower Memorial in Evergreen.

“It is enough to just say that I am a country preacher who has been blessed by God,” Rev. McMillian said.

The church is located at 33677 US Highway 98 in Lillian. For more info, call Pastor Tom Harris at 251-256-0226.