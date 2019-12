Sewflakes meet every Tuesday

Calling all who craft, sew, quilt, knit, crochet, make jewelry, etc. Are you looking for a place to share ideas, get inspiration, help with your craft or just someone to sit with and share your craft. Our Sewflakes group will be meeting every Tuesday until March 1. Come join us on Tuesday mornings 8:30 to 11:30am at First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores, 309 East 21st Avenue, Gulf Shore. More info: 315-807-8585.