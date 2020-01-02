Safe Harbor Animal Coalition to construct facility in Foley

By Stephanie Christie

Animal advocates from Foley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are joining together to create Safe Harbor Animal Coalition (SHAC). Safe Harbor is an animal welfare organization dedicated to the humane care of homeless and abandoned dogs and cats in South Baldwin county.

“We are thrilled that local animal advocates, business leaders and veterinarians are joining together to address the huge challenge of caring for abandoned and homeless domestic animals in our communities,” said local builder and Safe Harbor Chairman, Steve Solomon. “We look forward to working with our local government partners to create a long-term solution to this very real problem.”

Over the next few months, Safe Harbor will construct a facility where local veterinarians and other volunteers can provide care and shelter for abandoned animals. Local veterinarian, Dr. Teresa Russell, DVM, spoke with members of the Alabama State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners last week. Dr. Russell said, “The board is supportive and willing to help us establish a successful TNR spay/neuter program that meets all state requirements.” We look forward to coordinating the work of Safe Harbor with the state board to ensure our activities comply with applicable state laws and regulations.

Safe Harbor will accomplish its initiatives through public and private sponsorships, national partnerships and individual donors.

Foley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Animal Care and Control Programs were formed by concerned citizen volunteers to implement Trap Neuter and Return (TNR). TNR is the only proven effective method of controlling the otherwise exponential growth in community, free-roaming cats. After implementing the TNR initiative, the tri city groups have trapped, spay/neutered and returned almost 1,000 cats in South Baldwin county. “We know this only the tip of the iceberg,” Solomon stated.

“Safe Harbor is committed to improving animal welfare in our communities by inclusion and collaboration with partners, spay/neuter programs and local rescue groups. We value everyone’s passion for animals and know that by working together we can do better,” said Solomon.

Safe Harbor Animal Coalition is a community-centered 501(c) (3) non-profit project dedicated to saving the lives of homeless and abandoned animals. For more information about Safe Harbor Animal Coalition, please visit us on the web, Facebook or Instagram @safeharboral.

••••••

Safe Harbor Animal Coalition Initiatives:

Spay/Neuter Initiatives and Resources

Education, Awareness and Volunteerism

Reduce Animals Killed in Shelters: Promote

Lifesaving Adoption and Foster Program

Trap Neuter Return & Community Cat Safety

Support Local and State Animal Protections