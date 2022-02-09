Sandspur Band plays Feb. 20 at Bayside Baptist in Lillian

Bayside Baptist Church in Lillian will present The Sandspur Band in concert on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. The concert will be free with a Love Offering taken.

A ministry of Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, the band takes gospel music into the homes of shut-ins, as well as nursing homes and assisted living facitlies. They have also performed for numerous church and community events. Starting in 2002 with two musicians, the band has grown to its current membership of five. Members are Mel Middlebrooks (guitar), Clarence Bauer (banjolele), Susie Hewitt (vocals), Larry Davis (harmonica) and Tommy Salter (Bass). Harmonizing vocally is something that all the band members enjoy while playing what they like to call Stained Glass Bluegrass music. The church is located at 33677 Hwy. 98, across from the Chevron Station in Lillian. For more info, call 821-371-2323.