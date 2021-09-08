Sept. 18 Ride For Fallen kicks off from The Office

The 12th Annual Ride For The Fallen, in memory of Spc. Justin Coleman, will be held Sept. 18 beginning at The Office Lounge in Foley at 8 a.m. Free biscuits and gravy will be served at sign-up and last bike out is at 10 a.m. Stops on the ride include River Pub in Bay Minette, Stock Tank in Robertsdale, Alley Cat Alley in Silverhill, and Alabama Gulf Coast Music Hall in Foley. Cost is $20 and additional hands are available for $10. First place prize for the best hand is $100.

For more info, contact Leigh Brewer at 251-979-9502, or Penny Rauhuff at 251-424-7300. More than 100 bikes usually line up to start the run and Lost Bay Helicopters usually leads the bikes out of Foley. The raffle will also start at 5 p.m. at Gulf Coast Music Hall and prizes include liquor and gift cards.

All funds raised will benefit Canine Companions, a non-profit that provides highly-skilled service and guide dogs to veterans with physical injuries, PTSD, hearing and vision loss, and seizures.

Spc. Justin Coleman is the son of Post 99 Ladies Auxiliary member Penny Rauhuff. He was killed in action in Afghanistan on July 24, 2009. Just 21 years old, he was assigned to 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team out of Fort Drum, N.Y.. He died of wounds suffered when enemy forces attacked his unit using small arms and rocket-propelled grenade fires. Spc. Coleman’s was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for his bravery. He enlisted right after graduating from high school in Hernando County, Florida in 2007. The family he left behind also included his wife of two years, Nicole Coleman. “He was a devoted husband,” she said in the Military Times tribute to Spc. Coleman. “I’d say if we had kids, he would’ve made a great father.”

Justin loved life, believed in what he was doing and had a bright future ahead of him. He was loved by all, and will be greatly missed, and always remembered.