Telluride, Will Kimbrough at Oct 30-31 Fairhope Music Fest

George Porter Jr., The Soul Rebels, Birmingham legends Telluride, and Mobile’s own Will Kimbrough are among the featured bands for the Oct. 30-31 Fairhope Music Festival at Weeks Bay Plantation (12562 Mary Ann Beach Rd.) Camping is available at the beautiful venue. Early bird tickets are $45 at fairhopemusicfest.com or eventbrite.com. The event will feature food trucks, art vendors, games, and a kids area, with proceeds to benefit Fairhope American Legion Post 199’s Rebuild Fund. The Will Kimbrough Band opens Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by JD SIMO at 3:30 p.m., Cha Wa at 5 p.m., Soul Rebels at 7 p.m., George Porter & Runnin’ Pardners at 9 p.m., and a late acoustic set from Ross Newell. On Sunday, Red & the Revelers play an 11 a.m. set, and Telluride plays at 12:30 p.m.