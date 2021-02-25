Severe Weather Preparation Sales Tax Holiday Feb. 26-28

Alabama will hold its tenth annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, beginning Friday, February 26 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, February 28 at midnight, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain severe weather preparedness items free of state sales tax. Local sales tax may apply.

Items covered include batteries, cellular phone chargers, portable self-powered or battery-powered radios, twoway radios, weatherband radios or NOAA weather radios, portable self-powered light sources, including battery powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks and tarpaulins, plastic sheeting and plastic drop cloths.

Bungee cords, ropes, duct tape, plywood, window film, window coverings and artificial ice and blue ice, first aid kits, fire extinguishers and smoke detector and carbon monoxide detectors re also included, as are generators.