South Baldwin Community Theatre’s “Bad Seed” runs Oct. 1-10

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present “Bad Seed” October 1-3 and October 8-10. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz and are priced at $15 for students and $18 for adults.

The dramatization of William March’s novel includes the following cast members: Rhoda Penmark – Anne Russell West; Christine Penmark- Jessica Jackson; Col. Kenneth Penmark- Ronnie Jackson; Monica Breedlove- Liz Reed; Emory Breedlove – Kyle McCartney; Leroy – Don Roberts; Miss Fern – Paula Dumas; Regina Tasker – Ashley Nowling; Mrs. Daigle – Sharon Watson; Mr. Daigle – Dominic DeMonico; Richard Bravo – Bill Groves.

The Bad Seed tells the story of Rhoda Penmark, an excellent student and talented pianist. She is tidy, mannerly and a delight to her loving parents, friends, and neighbors, but there is a darkness hiding behind the beautiful facade. And it is revealed during the bone-chilling and heartbreaking psychological drama unfolds on our stage. Discretion is advised, as the content includes adult themes, murder, violence, and suicide. Discretion is advised.

South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Volunteers are always in need to build sets, set up for intermission food, greet patrons and clean the theater before and/or after shows. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.