South Baldwin Literacy Council cancels Trivia Night fundraiser

The South Baldwin County Literacy Council will has cancelled its annual trivia night fundraiser at the Foley Civic Center. The SBLC’s major fundraiser of the year, the trivia contest also has always included a silent auction, pick-a-pot, live auction, and heads or tails rounds. “This event typically brings in close to $20K that allows us to keep providing free services for Baldwin County,’’ said SBLC’s Mitchell Lee.

“We are reaching out to the community to still support us with a donation even though we are not holding the event due to covid – 19,’’ he added.

Donations to SBLC can be mailed to its physical address, 21441 Hwy 98 East, Foley, AL, 36535 or through the non-profit’s website: southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com.