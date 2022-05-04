T0I Kentucky Derby Party May 7 at O.B. Event Center

The annual Treasures of the Isle Off To The Races Kentucky Derby Party & $2,000 Drawdown Jackpot will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. The annual party features terrific food, the famous TOI fun hat & derby ensemble contest, antique cars, photo bootgh, derby jackpots, door prizes, the drawdown and a raffle. Event tickets are $50 and include door prizes. Additonal drawdown tickets are $20.

Tickets are available at the door, from any TOI member or at Frank & Co. Fine Jewelry, Sam’s Bait & Tackle and Cowbell Rolled Ice Cream. For ticket or sponsor info, call 251-923-8049. Follow TOI on Facebook or visit treasuresoftheisle.org.

Pictured: Gloria Bridges, Connie Bass, Diane Jones, Linda Connolly and Judy Dyer.