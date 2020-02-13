Talking About Tallulah” topic of March 3

Foley Library lecture Alabama Humanities Road Scholar Frances Robb will present “Talking About Tallulah” on Tuesday, March 3 @ 2 p.m. at the Foley Library. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 251-943-7665 to reserve a spot or visit foleylibrary.org for more info. Tallulah Bankhead (1902-1968), Alabama’s most celebrated actor, was a talented performer, Jazz Age celebrity and a determined champion of racial equality. Best remembered for her performance in the film Lifeboat, she received awards as a capable, talented performer in several performing media. Frances will present a slide presentation in three parts. The first presents Bankhead’s most notable achievements, from her role as Regina Giddings in Lillian Hellman’s play The Little Foxes to her work as emcee of the NBC family variety program The Big Show. The second describes Bankhead’s personal life, including her noted Alabama political family, her difficult upbringing, success on the English stage, early appearances in film and stage, and her emergence as a talented actress. The third documents Bankhead’s work for racial tolerance and equality, including her encouragement of black sports figures and musicians, her showcasing of black entertainers on The Big Show, and her forthright views that talent has no color bar and that racial e