The Pied Piper of Hamelin will open May 3 at SBCT

The South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores will present performances of The Pied Piper of Hamelin at 7:30 p.m. on May 3, 4, 10 and 11, and at 2 p.m. on May 5 and 12.

Admission is $15 for adults and $9.95 for students. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721. The play, the first of two SBCT Young Artist Series productions this year, is directed by (pictured) Sharon Watson.

Rats are taking over Hamelin, eating everything in sight and frightening the citizens! Nobody, including the greedy mayor, knows what to do. Even Duchess Dingaling is at her wit’s end. Rattytatty, the pest control officer, admits defeat. Who should turn up but an odd young gentleman who calls himself the Pied Piper? In return for getting rid of the pests, he sets a fee of one thousand guilders. The town agrees. True to his claim, the Piper disposes of the cheese nibblers. However, the townsfolk claim they are too poor to pay. In retaliation, the Pied Piper leads the children from the town and hides them within a magic mountain. The townsfolk search for the mysterious musician. The slap-happy characters range from a silly Dancing Tutor to Old Widow Whiskers.