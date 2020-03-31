Home / CV / Tips to decrease exposure while grocery shopping

By on March 31, 2020

Grocery shopping still essential amid the pandemic, but shoppers can follow basic principles that will increase their safety when shopping.
• Go shopping at a time that’s less busy.
• Take germicide with you. Use it to wipe your hands and the cart before and after you shop.
• Use a credit or debit card so you don’t have to hand over bills or receive change.
• Touch as few foods and packages as possible.
• Upon return home, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

