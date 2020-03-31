Tips to decrease exposure while grocery shopping

Grocery shopping still essential amid the pandemic, but shoppers can follow basic principles that will increase their safety when shopping.

• Go shopping at a time that’s less busy.

• Take germicide with you. Use it to wipe your hands and the cart before and after you shop.

• Use a credit or debit card so you don’t have to hand over bills or receive change.

• Touch as few foods and packages as possible.

• Upon return home, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.