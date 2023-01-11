Trumpeter Jones at Coastal Art Center of O.B. on Jan. 19

The Acoustic Arts Series continues at the Orange Beach Coastal Arts Center with 6 p.m. concerts on Jan. 19 and Feb. 16.

On Jan. 19, David Jones, trumpeter, will perform Jazz Stories. On Feb. 16, the series will feature the Victory Vertical Project performing Pianos That Helped Win the War. Tickets are $20 for each performance, and seating is limited. The Coastal Art Center is located at 26389 Canal Road and sits directly on beautiful Wolf Bay. Call 251-981-2787 (ARTS) for ticket information.