Wales West Arctic Express open through Christmas Eve

All aboard the Arctic Express at Summerdale’s Wales West RV Resort and Light Railway every weekend from 4 to 9 p.m. Beginning Dec. 12, Arctic Express is open nightly from 4 to 9 p.m. through Christmas Eve. Admission is $15 per person, and children 2 and under are admitted free. Group rates, field trips, and parties can be booked in advance.

Ride an authentic steam train through a wonderland of lights, snow, and decorations to the North Pole. Visit with Santa in the winter-wonderland barn and receive a free wooden toy. Staff can take your family photo with Santa.

Wales West is located on County Rd. 9 between Fairhope and Silverhill. For information call 888-569-5337 or go to waleswest. com.