Wales West Pumpkin Express & Night Train continues thru Oct.

All aboard the Wales West Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train in Silverhill. Enjoy an authentic steam train ride to the Pumpkin Patch, where everyone gets a Pumpkin to decorate. See the famous inside haunted maze and new, large interactive model train display. Enjoy free refreshments, mini-train rides, a hayless hayride, potato cannon, cafe with outside dining, concession stand, playgrounds, and fift shop on site. Starting Oct. 27, the Patch Express will be open nightly through Halloween. It is kid-friendly from 4 to 7 p.m., with the scary night train from 7-9 p.m. Make reservations online at waleswest.com, and pick up tickets at railroad 15 minutes before train departure. Info: 1-888-569-5337, 251-232-2322; Wales West is located at 13670 Smiley St. in Silverhill.