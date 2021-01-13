$10 per session golf clinics offered at O.B. Golf Center

Golf clinics will be offered from January to March 2021 at the Orange Beach Golf Center for snowbirds and other adults. The Weekly Drop-In Clinics for snowbirds and adults will be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 3:15-4 p.m. through March. Cost is $10 per session, which includes range balls. Anne Gajda, an LPGA Class A Teaching and Club Professional, will lead the clinics. For more information, call the Orange Beach Golf Center at 251-981-4653 or Gajda at 734-347-3219 or pars4me@comcast.net.