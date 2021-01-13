Free continuing education classes start this month in O.B.

The City of Orange Beach’s Continuing Excellence program for adults has a full slate of free beginner winter/spring 2021 programs and activities lined up at the Orange Beach Recreation Center. Class size is limited and most classes start around Jan. 20-25. For more info, go to orangebeachal.gov/events.

Classes are offered both virtually and in person and options include an assortment of dance classes (ballet, theatre, merengue, jazz, tap, salsa, Latin, line) and beginner language classes (French, Spanish and Portuguese). Beginner classes are also offered in world cultures, music, creative writing, improv and sketch comedy, self defense.