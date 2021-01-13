27th Super Chili Bowl Feb. 6 at Flora-Bama

The 27th Annual Super Chili Bowl Cook Off, featuring more than 25 teams, will be held under the Big Tent at the iconic Flora-Bama on Saturday, February 6. The tent opens at 10 a.m., with live music, while the public’s chili sampling starts at noon. Tasting will continue until 3 p.m. or the chili is all gobbled up. Stick around for the awards ceremony to see who wins the People’s Choice, Judge’s Taste, and the Best Decorated Booth award.

A $20 donation to the American Cancer Society allows you unlimited sampling of chili along with a free draft beer or bottle of water.

Tickets can be purchased day of event at the Flora-Bama Tent entrance beginning at 10 a.m.

For more info, visit florabama. com or facebook or email rachel@ florabama.com.

Last year, close to $20,000 was raised for the Society’s efforts to eliminate cancer.

Entry fee for teams is $25 per three-man team, and teams will cook minimum of five gallons of chili on site beginning at 8 a.m., using their own ingredients, cooking utensils, pots and burner. Competing teams can register online at florabama.com. Winners have a shot at more than $300 in cash prizes with perpetual trophies awarded for First – Third Place, People’s Choice & Best Decorated Booth.

For the cost f the entry fee, each guest will also receive one People’s Choice ticket to give to the team of your choice. Additional People’s Choice tickets are $1.