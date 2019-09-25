42nd Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival Sept. 27-29

Savor delicious seafood and enjoy the historic surroundings of downtown Pensacola during the Sept. 27-29 Pensacola Seafood Festival in Downtown Pensacola’s Seville Square, Fountain Park and Bartram Park. Bring the entire family for a weekend filled with a variety of foods, arts and crafts, and live entertainment.Hours are 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.

More than 150 artisans and craftsmen will travel from around the country to participate in this three day festival. Treat your taste buds to a variety of cuisine, including a Gulf to Table area where local restaurants will prepare tapas size portions of their signature recipes. Live cooking demonstrations by Pensacola celebrity chefs are scheduled daily.

The Children’s Area will feature fun activities for children of all ages including arts and crafts and face painting. Children’s Area hours are Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more info, call 850-433-6512, visit pensacolaseafoodfestival.com, or Facebook.

•••••••

Fest Music Schedule

Friday, September 27

5 p.m. – Tyler Braden

7 p.m. – Seaforth

9 p.m. – Charlie Worsham

Saturday, September 28

5 p.m. – TBD

7 p.m. – Nashville South

9 p.m. – The Molly Ringwalds

Sunday, September 29

12 p.m. – Ben Loftin

2 p.m. – I’magene