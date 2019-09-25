Girls Night Out shopping fundraiser Oct. 17 at Wharf

Get the gals together on Oct. 17 from 5-9 p.m. for a much-needed girls’ night at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Sponsored by South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, the annual fundraiser will support the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center and include giveaways, drink specials and Martinis & Mammos, a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event.

Every GNO participant will be registered for the door prize giveaways when they sign in and earn extra chances to win prizes with every purchase. More info: alwharf.com.