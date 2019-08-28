8th All About Dogs Rescue Golf Scramble slated Sept. 27

All About Dogs Coastal Rescue will host its 8th Annual Going to the Dogs Golf Scramble to raise funds to support its rescue and adoption efforts on Friday, Sept. 27 at Craft Farms Golf Resort. Registration and lunch begin at 10:30 a.m., with the shotgun start set for noon.

Golfers can sign up individually ($100) or as a team ($400) in men’s and women’s flights for the four player scamble. The fee includes green fees, cart fees, range balls, lunch and prizes.

Special hole-in-one prizes include $10,000 cash, a set of Callaway irons, a Sharp LCD flat screen TV and roundtrip domestic airfare for two. Sponsorships are available. Donations of gift certificates or products for prizes would also be appreciated. For more player or sponsor info, contact tourney director Tom Bruce at 948-5307 or tombruce1943@gmail. com.

All About Dogs Coastal Rescue is an all volunteer group of dedicated animal lovers committed to rescue, rehabilitate and find homes for abused and abandoned dogs in South Baldwin County. Its efforts in taking dogs into the program help reduce the number of healthy dogs euthanized at local shelters. All dogs placed in the non-profit’s care are given appropriate and needed medical treatment, temperament evaluation and socialization in preparation for adoption. All dogs are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, heartworm tested and treated prior to adoption. Potential adopters are interviewed for a proper match before approval for adoption.