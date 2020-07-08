All current Council members in OB & GS to seek reelection

Others have stepped up; deadline for filing to run is July 21

All five Orange Beach and Gulf Shores City Council members have announced they intend to seek reelection to their seats.

Qualifying opened on July 7 and each candidate must file papers with the Alabama Ethics Commission by July 21 before becoming completely qualified for the Aug. 25 municipal election.

In Orange Beach, that includes, in addition to Mayor Tony Kennon, incumbents Jeff Boyd in Place 2, Jeff Silvers in Place 4, Annette Mitchell in Place 1, Jerry Johnson in Place 3 and Joni Blalock in Place 5. Former OB Police Chief Joe Fierro has announced he will run for Blalock’s Place 5 slot.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said he intends to run again and at least two council seats in Gulf Shores will be contested in the election. There are two challengers for Place 4 on the council currently held by Jason Dyken. Angie Swiger, former member of the Baldwin County Board of Education and Cheryl Connell have each announced they will run for the Place 4 spot.

Nan Hedgspeth has decided she will run for Place 2 on the council, the spot currently held by Gary Sinak. Councilman Steve Jones announced on Facebook that he would seek his fifth term in Place 5. Councilman Joe Garris in Place 1 said on July 8 he plans to see reelection to his seat for a fifth term. Councilman Philip Harris has held the Place 3 spot for the last three terms and announced on Facebook he will seek a fifth on Aug. 25.