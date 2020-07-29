Alligators & Ale 5K/Fun Run & cornhole tourney is Oct. 3

Registration is open for the Oct. 3 Alligators & Ale 5K/Fun Run & Cornhole Tournament, an all day event (race starts at 8 a.m.; Fun Run at 9 a.m.; cornhole tourney at 11 a.m.) at Alligator Alley in Summerdale that benefits The Miracle League of Coastal Alabama. Early race registration is $30 for adults and $20 for children and includes event t-shirt, race bag and admission to Alligator Alley. Pre-register online at events.com or on the day of the event at 6:30 a.m. The Sunset Baldwin Rotary Club is the fundraiser host.