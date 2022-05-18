Anna Goeke wins Garvin Award

The Original Oyster House awarded a Chelsea Garvin Spirit Scholarship to Foley High’s Anna Goeke, who will study studio art at the University of South Alabama. In 2006, the scholarship was founded in loving memory of Chelsea Garvin, who was an exceptional employee, a volunteer Fish River Fire Department Rescue Diver and a talented artist. Tragically at age 19, Chelsea lost her life in a boating accident while volunteering.

Goeke’s artwork of oyster shells received the most votes from this year’s scholarship committee.