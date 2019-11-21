Home / Coastal Christmas 2019 / Baldwin Pops Christmas Concert Dec. 10 at Gulf Shores Cultural Center

By on November 20, 2019

The Baldwin Pops Band will present a Christmas themed concert at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center Auditorium on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. This is a free event and will not require a ticket – first come, first serve.
Baldwin Pops is an organization of volunteer musicians whose mission is to share music in a concert band format free of charge to the citizens of Baldwin County. This is their 21st concert season. Pictures with Santa will be available at intermission in the lobby for $5.
Baldwin Pops Concerts are a collection site for the US Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program. Patrons are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift.

