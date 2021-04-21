Bond issue, corporate funding to raise $94 million for state parks

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined the Alabama State Parks Foundation (ASPF) representatives to promote fundrasing for state parks.

Ivey supports an $80 million bond issue for State Park improvements that she hopes state legislators will put on the ballot in the 2022 November election.

The non-profit ASPF launched a $14 million corporate giving campaign for park improvements. Buffalo Rock Company has already pledged $250,000 Alabama Power Foundation contributed $100,000. Funds raised will help expand campgrounds, add cabins and improve internet connectivity at state parks.

Up to 90 percent of state park funds are generated through user fees for rental, lodging, golf and other amenities. The system’s finances can also be impacted unexpectedly, such as Hurricane Sally damaging Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores last fall, and another tornado wreaking havoc on the campground and day-use areas at Joe Wheeler and Oak Mountain State Parks.

The 21 Alabama State Parks attracted a record 6.27 million visitors in fiscal year 2020, and enhancing

“We plan to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money, as well as funds so generously donated by the corporate community,” said Chis Blankenship Commissioner of the Dept. of Conservation. More info: alapark.com.