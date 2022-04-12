Bratton Brothers Invitational celebrates 53 years of golf & friendships

What started as a Birmingham golf buddy trip in 1970 has become an annual reunion for Bratton Brothers Invitational Golf Tournament participants. The tourney recently celebrated its 53rd celebration at Craft Farms. The tourney attracts individuals representing 20 states and Canada and has created lifelong friendships. The group has played 22 golf courses along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coasts, but its founders say the homestate hospitality they receive in Gulf Shores is far superior to anywhere else. Visit BBITour.net to learn more about the Bratton Brothers Invitational. The 2022 Winners included: 1] Blake Cole / Flight A / Mount Olive, AL; 2] Mark Bounds / Flight B / Birmingham, AL; 3] Ken Harper / Flight C / Gulf Shores, AL; 4] Stacey Cole / Flight D / Vestavia, AL; 5] Cliff Padgett / Flight E & CHAMPION; 6] Buddy Harris / Flight F / Pinehurst, NC ; 7] Bill Kimbrell/ Flight G / Leeds, AL; 8] David Howe / Flight H / Birmingham, AL; 9] David Price / Flight I / Birmingham, AL; 10] Chris Hooks / Flight J / Conroe, TX.