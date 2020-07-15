Brian Young will lead Pirates of Lost Treasure Secret Santa

Pirates of Lost Treasure have elected Brian Young to be President of Secret Santa, Inc. at their June meeting. Former Secret Santa President, Bill Stromquist, who passed away suddenly this past April, was an integral part of the Perdido community, being involved with the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Southwest Branch Library, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, and Pirates of Lost Treasure just to name a few. His warm smile, quick wit, and deep love and devotion to Perdido Key will always help to keep Bill’s memory alive within the Perdido Key community. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Secret Santa, Inc. be made in his honor. Secret Santa, Inc. provides food, clothing, and toys to needy local families as well as other worthwhile causes throughout the year. Please send all donations to: Secret Santa, Inc. , 10447 Sorrento Road, Suite 101, PMB 76, Pensacola, FL 32507. More info: perdidosecretsanta@gmail.com.

Pictured: New Secret Santa officers include president, Brian Young; treasurer, Helena Joyner; CFO, Michelle Beard; secretary, Cinnamon Swift.