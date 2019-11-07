Butterfly walks thru Nov. 16 at Bon Secour Refuge

Guided monarch butterfly walks continue at Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesdays and Saturdays through November 16. Walks begin at 10 a.m. at the Gator Lake Trailhead located off of Mobile St.

The butterfly tours are free and reservations are required. Tours are limited to 12 people and each tour will consist of a two hour round trip walk down one of the refuge trails. Binoculars are helpful but not required to enjoy the tours. Restroom facilities are available at the refuge office and Pine Beach Trail.

Join refuge volunteer, Homer Singleton, as he leads participants along the Gator Lake Trail searching for this beautiful butterfly.

During the walk Homer will introduce you to the butterflies which pass through this area, their habitats and their life cycles. Participants will also be asked to help catch monarch butterflies so that they can receive tags that will allow scientists to track their migration. Participants should come prepared to walk over two miles in soft sand with minimal shade. Water and bug spray are highly suggested.

For more info about any of the events, contact the Refuge Office, Monday – Friday, 9: a.m. – 2 p.m. at (251) 540-7720. The refuge is located at 12295 State Highway 180 in Gulf Shores.