Canal Rd. widening project back on track after Sally cleanup

Orange Beach’s Canal Road widening project had been placed on hold in order to facilitate debris removal and Hurricane Sally recovery.

ALDOT’s roadway contractor were back onsite performing work on the south side of the roadway on Oct. 19. Rolling lane closures will be ongoing, and drivers are asked to slow down and help keep the workers safe. Orange Beach police will continue to have a presence to enforce the 40 mph work zone.

When complete, this portion of roadway, which carried a daily average of over 18,000 vehicles in 2018, will be a five-lane highway including a designated center turn lane and six-foot shoulders. The project is anticipated to be complete in spring 2021.