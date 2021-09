Christian Women’s Connection hosts Sept. 16 Foley luncheon

Stonecroft Ministries South Baldwin Christian Women’s Connection will host a women’s fellowship luncheon at the Gift Horse Restaurant in Foley on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. Guest speaker Cheryl Tyler from Baton Rouge will talk about “Life’s Greatest Fear.” Cost is $12 for buffet luncheon and program. Reservations are required by emailing emuddconnelly@gmail.com or calling 251-943-7142.