Coastal Art Center staff available to take calls

Coastal Arts Center Director Desiree Blackwell writes that even though the campus is closed, the CAC office staff is available to take calls Monday-Friday 9-4 at 251-981-ARTS (2787). For questions regarding facility rentals for weddings and special events, email Katrina Anderson at kanderson@orangebeachal.gov.

“We at the Coastal Arts Center have enacted safe practices as we all want to stay safe and well,’’ Desiree wrote. “We hope to be able to welcome you back to the campus in a very short while.’’

Pictured: Volunteers at the this year’s OB Festival of Art, the last major event to be held on the island before the quarantine.